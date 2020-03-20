Authorities: Alabama official arrested for domestic violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police lieutenant and councilman has been arrested Thursday on a domestic violence charge, authorities said.

Al.com reported Chris Shaw, 57, was booked into county lockup and charged with third-degree domestic violence, a misdemeanor in Alabama.

Shaw has since been released from jail after posting a $6,000 bond. There are no specifics on the case, Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Chief David Agee said.

Shaw is a police lieutenant in Adamsville and the son-in-law of the city’s mayor, Pam Palmer. He has also been a councilman in Graysville city, nearly 105 miles (169 kilometers) north of Montgomery, since 2012. The city’s mayor, Julio Davis, has been looking into the arrest but declined further comment.

There has been no comment on the arrest from Adamsville’s police chief and mayor.