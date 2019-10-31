Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Tempe armored car theft

PHOENIX (AP) — The FBI says an arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of stealing money out of an armored car in Tempe last weekend.

They say a Brinks car was parked outside a Costco store in Tempe around noon Sunday.

It was later found behind a nearby store with money missing.

Authorities believe 23-year-old Edwin "Johnny" Jobany Villa got into the armored car and drove it to another part of the strip mall before taking an undisclosed amount of money and fleeing the scene.

The warrant for Villa's arrest was issued Wednesday.

FBI officials say Villa is facing two felony theft charges plus conspiracy to commit theft and unlawful use of means of transportation.

The FBI and Tempe police are seeking the public's help to locate Villa.