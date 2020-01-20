https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/Arrest-made-in-wrong-way-crash-fatality-in-Rio-14989821.php
Arrest made in wrong-way crash fatality in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal wrong-way auto crash three months ago in Rio Rancho has been arrested.
Authorities say 55-year-old Dwight David Weir of Bosque Farms was arrested Sunday near Isleta.
He’s charged with homicide by vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and other charges in the Oct. 22 head-on crash in which 52-year-old Mark A. Marquez of Farmington, a passenger in the SUV driven by Weir, died.
Authorities say Marquez died after Weir’s SUV struck a vehicle driven by a State Police officer, who suffered broken bones. Weir also was treated for injuries.
Officials say methamphetamine was found inside of the vehicle driven by Weir.
