Arrest made in fire that killed woman, 3 granddaughters

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Officials in Louisiana announced an arrest in a house fire that killed a grandmother and three of her young granddaughters about a month ago.

Tamielya Brevelle, 30, of Ball, was jailed Friday on four counts of second-degree murder and one count of possession of an incendiary device, according to a press release from the city of Alexandria.

Verlana Cooper, 48, and three granddaughters ages 7, 4, and four months, died in the house fire Feb. 29.

The fire was intentionally set, Alexandria Fire Chief Larry King said in the release. King also said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Brevelle was being held on a $4,050,000 bond, according to jail records. It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.