Arkansas man gets 3 years in prison for vehicle break-in

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man who told police he was "an investigator working for Jesus" has been sentenced to three years in prison for breaking into a car.

Harley Ray Davis was arrested in Hot Springs in February when officers spotted him near a Nissan Altima with tools used to break into vehicles. The Sentinel-Record reports that the 41-year-old from Pearcy told police he thought the car had been stolen and that he had been searching for the owner's name.

He said he contacted the owner and left a voicemail, but didn't provide the owner's name or phone number.

He claimed his divine connection once jailed but without explanation

Davis pleaded guilty to breaking or entering and possession of instruments of crime. He must also pay court fees and restitution of $265.

