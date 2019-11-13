Arizona man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities say a 72-year-old Prescott Valley man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.

County sheriff's officials say Joseph Collins was taken into custody Saturday. It was unclear Tuesday if he has a lawyer.

An off-duty sheriff's detention officer saw a vehicle with emergency light bars on its roof pulling behind other cars on the road and activating the lights.

The detention officer asked Collins if he was a law enforcement officer and he reportedly replied "maybe."

Authorities say Collins claimed the light bars on his vehicle were safety devices.

Sheriff's deputies say Collins' car also had law enforcement stickers and a radio antenna similar to police vehicles.

They say Collins also was wearing a bright green reflector vest like those worn by police officers.