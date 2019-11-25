April trial date set for guards charged in Epstein death

FILE - This July 25, 2013, file image provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows financier Jeffrey Epstein. Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Epstein the night he killed himself have been charged with falsifying prison records. A grand jury indictment made public Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, accused guards Toval Noel and Michael Thomas of failing to perform checks on Epstein every half hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to show they had. Epstein was found dead in his cell in August. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement via AP, File) less FILE - This July 25, 2013, file image provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows financier Jeffrey Epstein. Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Epstein the night he killed ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close April trial date set for guards charged in Epstein death 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has set an April trial date for two jail guards accused of failing to make required checks on Jeffrey Epstein the day he died.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said Monday that the trial of guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas can begin April 20.

They have pleaded not guilty to lying on prison records to make it seem as though they had made required checks on the financier before he was found in his cell Aug. 10.

New York City’s medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.

Epstein was awaiting trial on charges he sexually abused teenage girls at his Manhattan mansion and a Florida home.

A defense lawyer says the guards are scapegoats for many failings in a trouble-plagued federal lockup.