Another Gun Trace Task Force member charged by prosecutors

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged another detective in connection with allegations of corruption in a rogue Baltimore police unit.

The Baltimore Sun reports Det. Carmine Vignola, a 12-year department veteran, was charged by criminal information in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Tuesday. It wasn't known whether Vignola has an attorney.

Prosecutors allege Vignola made false statements to a grand jury about helping plant a BB gun near a man who was deliberately run over by the Gun Trace Task Force leader. They say Vignola also lied about the BB gun being retrieved from another officer's trunk, when Vignola actually drove with that officer to the home of a third officer to retrieve it.

So far, eight task force members have been convicted and are serving federal prison sentences.

