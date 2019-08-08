Homeless woman accused of stealing a Phoenix Fire ambulance

PHOENIX (AP) — A homeless woman accused of climbing over a fence at a Phoenix fire station, driving off in an ambulance and crashing it into a fence after being chased by police remains jailed on $2,500 bond.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say 29-year-old Kimberly Marie Vasich didn't have an attorney at her initial appearance.

She is facing a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16.

Vasich is being held on suspicion of criminal trespassing, unlawful flight from law enforcement, burglary, criminal damage and theft of means of transportation.

Police say nobody was injured in the incident that began when the ambulance was stolen about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the front end of the ambulance was severely damaged as well as the tires.

They say damage is estimated at more than $1,000.