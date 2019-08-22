Alabama man gets 10 years to trying to entice child

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town says U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon sentenced 49-year-old Jerry Wayne Hamilton Jr., of Sylacauga, on Wednesday.

In a news release Thursday, Town says court documents show Hamilton spoke with who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl on several dating and chat apps between Oct. 13, 2018 and Oct. 21, 2018. In fact, Town says, Hamilton was communicating with an undercover detective.

On Oct. 21, Hamilton arrived at a book store to meet the "teenager" but instead was met and arrested by the Mountain Brook Police Department.

Town says Hamilton deserves every day of his 120-month sentence "because of his reprehensible acts."