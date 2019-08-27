Alabama grandma charged in overdose death of 19-month-old

SYLVAN SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has been arrested in the death of her 19-month-old grandson, who swallowed and overdosed on methadone.

News outlets report 44-year-old Michelle Lee Light was charged Monday with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death.

Journey Dorman was found unresponsive while in her care last year.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Capt. David Agee says Light didn't tell rescue workers that Journey might have ingested the methadone, so they weren't able to try to save his life with Narcan or other anti-overdose treatments.

Agee says detectives obtained an arrest warrant and had been searching for Light since early July. She was arrested during a traffic stop.

It's unclear whether Light has an attorney who can comment.