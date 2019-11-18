Alabama authorities search for escaped work center inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say they are searching for an inmate who escaped from a work center over the weekend.

News outlets report the state’s Department of Corrections announced that 38-year-old William Jeffery Dannelly escaped from a Montgomery-area work center early Saturday morning. The department says he was last seen wearing state-issued white clothing and has multiple distinguishable tattoos on his body, including a teardrop on his face. Authorities didn’t say how they think he managed to escape.

Dannelly was sentenced in April to 20 years for distribution of a controlled substance.