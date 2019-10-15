https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/Airman-stationed-at-Ellsworth-Air-Force-Base-14534214.php
Airman stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base found dead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an airman stationed at the Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Col. David Doss says the active-duty military member was assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing stationed at the base. The airman was found dead on Monday at an off-base residence.
The airman's name has not been released.
