Agent fired over anti-Trump text messages sues FBI, Justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran FBI agent who was fired over derogatory text messages about President Donald Trump has sued the FBI and Justice Department.

Peter Strzok (STRUCK) says in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that the FBI's decision to fire him was "the result of unrelenting pressure" from Trump and his allies.

The suit also says the Justice Department violated Strzok's privacy by disclosing hundreds of the text messages to reporters.

Strzok was a veteran counterintelligence agent who helped lead FBI investigations into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. He was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team after the texts were discovered, and was fired from the FBI last August.

Representatives of the FBI and Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.