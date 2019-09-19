APNewsBreak: State paid $225K to settle age bias claims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Eighteen agents who investigate violent gun crimes for the Pennsylvania attorney general's office each cashed $12,500 taxpayer-funded checks last year to settle claims they'd been subject to harassment because of their age.

The agency this week disclosed the payments to the current and former members of its Philadelphia Gun Violence Task Force.

The agents had alleged that supervisors repeatedly said they wanted to replace them with younger workers.

The $225,000 in payments and the general release of claims the agents signed in July 2018 were provided in response to a Right-to-Know Law request from The Associated Press.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the allegations predated his administration.

She says Shapiro determined there were cost and morale benefits of getting a settlement with the agents.