8 detained after shots fired on school campus during game

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Authorities say eight people were detained for questioning after shots were fired the on the campus of a suburban Salt Lake City high school during a football game.

No injuries were reported in the Friday night incident at Granger High School in West Valley City and Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsely said there apparently had been a fight or altercation.

Horsely said the gunfire occurred on the school's campus but not in the area of the football field and that most of the game attendees were unaware of the shooting.

Police were investigating.

Horsely said four officers were at the game at the time and were able to respond quickly.

The district said none of the people detained were students.