6-year-old girl killed, 2 others hurt by hit-run driver

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 6-year-old girl was killed and two other children were injured when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee.

Police say the children were hit in a crosswalk on the city's northside about 5:30 p.m. Thursday by a motorist who swerved around vehicles stopped at a red light.

A 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were seriously injured. Mayor Tom Barrett said at a news conference at the scene that the girls are sisters and that the three children were headed home from an elementary school playground.

The driver caused a multi-vehicle crash after driving through the red light.