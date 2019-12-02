52 charged with driving under the influence over holiday

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say they arrested 52 people suspected of driving under the influence and investigated two fatal traffic crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period.

Troopers responded to more than 7,200 calls for service in the five-day period that started at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

They issued 385 speeding tickets and 1,257 citations for other violations including cellphone usage and unsafe lane changes.

Troopers investigated 593 crashes, including 61 with injuries. The fatal crashes occurred in Plainville and Norwalk.

During the Thanksgiving holiday period last year, state police made 25 DUI arrests and investigated 573 accidents, two of which were fatal.