5 arrested for endangering children in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Five people have been arrested on child endangerment and child neglect charges in Mandan and two of them are also accused of dealing drugs.

Police went to a home Tuesday for a welfare check and say they found five children under age 7 who were filthy. Four more children live in the home, but were at school. The five adults, including three men and two women, are charged with child endangerment and child neglect. Police say they found marijuana plants, processed marijuana, jars for growing hallucinogenic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia in the home.

The Bismarck Tribune says two of the five are also charged with manufacturing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court documents do not list attorneys for the defendants.

