4-year-old found wandering, Sioux Falls mother arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls mother has been arrested after police say they found her 4-year-old son wandering outside an apartment building.

Police say the mother and child had been staying in an apartment where methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found Monday night. The Argus Leader says officers responding to a report of the wandering child brought him back inside. Police eventually found the apartment renter who told officers he was letting the woman and her child stay with him.

The 29-year-old man was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and allowing a child to be exposed to meth.

The 24-year-old mother was found later and told police she had left the child in the apartment to go grocery shopping.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com