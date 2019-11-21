4 people were injured in overnight shooting in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Four people were hurt in an overnight shooting in Everett, Washington.

KIRO-TV reports police were called to West Casino Road just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday after shots were fired inside an apartment.

Four people were found with gunshot wounds. Everett police say the suspect fled in a red SUV. He is described as a Hispanic man with face tattoos.

The victims were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. One person has life-threatening injuries. The conditions of the other three victims are not yet known.

Police are searching the area with guns drawn.

___

