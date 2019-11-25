4 people injured during opening weekend of deer hunt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four people are recovering after they were shot during the opening weekend of Wisconsin’s gun deer hunt.

The Department of Natural Resources says it needs more information about a man who was shot in Washburn County Sunday.

Elsewhere, two hunters shot themselves in the foot in two separate incidents in Oneida and Marathon counties. And, a 19-year-old woman was shot in the hand by a hunter in Fond du Lac County.