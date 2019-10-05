https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/4-homeless-men-attacked-and-killed-in-New-York-14494617.php
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
NEW YORK (AP) — Four men who are believed to be homeless have been brutally attacked and killed in a New York City rampage.
New York Police Department Detective Annette Shelton said that a fifth man was in critical condition Saturday after also being struck with a metal object.
The attack happened in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood.
Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. when one assault was in progress.
All the victims were attacked in three different locations in Chinatown.
Police say a 24-year-old suspect is in custody but has yet to be charged.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
