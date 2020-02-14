3 plead guilty to roles in 2012 fatal home invasion

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Three men who played a role in a violent home invasion in Massachusetts nearly eight years ago that led to the death of a resident were sentenced Friday to 10 years each in prison, prosecutors said.

Steven Touch, 30 of Lynn, Sophan Keo, 32 of Beverly, and Gabriel Arias, 27 of Lynn, were sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter and other charges in connection with the home invasion in Billerica that resulted in the death of Quintin Koehler, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Billerica police Chief Daniel Rosa said in a statement.

The sentences bring to an end a case that led to the conviction of six people.

Four masked men forced entry into a home in the early morning hours of July 7, 2012 to steal cash and marijuana, authorities said. At least three had guns.

When the home's occupants resisted and tried to force the intruders out, one of the home invaders fatally shot Koehler, 22. The intruders fled without completing their robbery plan.

The three other men involved in the plot were all previously convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.