3 pipe bombs found after pickup crash that killed driver

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Local, state and federal investigators are trying to find out who made or provided homemade pipe bombs found near the wreckage of a pickup truck that crashed and burned in southern Iowa.

Ron Humphrey with the State Fire Marshal Division said Thursday the bombs were ejected from the truck as it rolled early in the morning on Jan. 12 on Iowa Highway 92, just east of Knoxville. Officers recovered three devices that have since been rendered safe. Humphrey described them as “big enough to have done some serious damage" if they were to have exploded.

The crash killed Del Sorey, 62, who was alone in the pickup, Humphrey said. Investigators have searched Sorey's Arnolds Park home and two other properties linked to acquaintances of his. No arrests have been reported, Humphrey said.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash, he said.