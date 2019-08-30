3 charged in shooting of 7-year-old boy in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say three people have been charged in the shooting of a child who was inside a house with 12 other people.

Memphis police say Alexander Lewis Jr., Malik Martin and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

Police said shots were fired at a house Tuesday night in Memphis. Police said a 7-year-old boy who was in a back bedroom was seriously wounded. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police spokesman Louis Brownlee said there were 13 people inside the house. Police said the alleged shooter entered the passenger side of a four-door sedan, which drove away.

The teen is not being named by police because he is a juvenile. Online court records do not show if the men have lawyers.