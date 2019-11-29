3 charged in shooting in Wichita motel parking lot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Three people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in a motel parking lot in Wichita.

Forty-nine-year-old Bryant Damon Bailey, 52-year-old Robyn Leah Murphy and 60-year-old Annette Williams made their first appearance Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Timothy Austin.

Austin was found wounded early Sunday at the Countryside Inn. Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred says Austin had lived at the motel off and on, as well as other places around town. Allred says he got into a fight in the parking lot and was shot once in his upper body while standing outside of a vehicle. He died at a hospital.

Police say the shooting was drug related.