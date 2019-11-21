3 arrested after death of 5-year-old boy in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The parents of a 5-year-old boy along with another man have been arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide in the boy’s death in Great Falls.

Police say emergency dispatchers received a 911 call Wednesday morning and paramedics declared the child dead at the scene.

Court records indicate the boy had been beaten, had been bleeding from the nose and mouth, had a gash in his head and may have had a broken leg.

The child’s parents, 30-year-old Emilio Renova and 31-year-old Stephanie Byington are charged with deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment and felony assault on a minor. Racso Birdtail is charged with deliberate homicide and evidence tampering.

The Great Falls Tribune reports all three are scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon. Court records did not indicate they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.