3 arrested after chase, shots fired at Kansas City police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say three people were arrested after several shots were fired at a police officer during a chase.

Police spokesman Darin Snapp said the officer tried to stop the vehicle Thursday night for a traffic violation. The driver stopped briefly then took off in the car.

Snapp says someone inside the vehicle fired "numerous rounds" at the officer during a chase in downtown Kansas City.

The officer wasn't hit and no one was injured in the chase.

The pursuit ended when police performed a tactical maneuver that caused the vehicle to spin out of control.

Snapp said police found a rifle and a handgun inside the suspects' vehicle.