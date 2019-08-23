3 City of Shreveport employees arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Three City of Shreveport employees are facing charges.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday that the Department of Water and Sewerage workers each are accused of felony theft. He says detectives discovered that 44-year-old Tobashia Watson had a large concrete driveway installed at her home that she collaborated with co-worker, 36-year-old Antonio Church, to have built. Authorities say the materials cost more than $3,300 and were installed by city employees during work hours.

Separately, 36-year-old Damion Coleman is accused of unlawfully possessing city equipment for more than a month. He's also accused of taking more than $2,000 worth of gravel to build a driveway at his home.

In addition to felony theft, Coleman faces a charge of unauthorized use of a moveable.

It's unknown if they have an attorney.