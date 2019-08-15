26 arrested for blocking road at Vermont immigration protest

HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — Police say 26 people were arrested for blocking traffic in a Vermont town as part of a protest that began as a rally supporting immigrant rights.

Hartford police say those arrested Wednesday evening were charged with "rioters refusing to disperse." They were released later after being issued citations.

The Valley News reports the rally, organized by the group Rise! Upper Valley, was held in response to reports of the arrests of undocumented immigrants by Border Patrol agents in recent weeks.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says 18 people were arrested in the region between July 29 and Aug. 1.

The arrests came after the protesters blocked the intersection of U.S. Route 5 and state Route 14, stalling traffic for several hours.