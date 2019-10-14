2 women convicted in failed 2016 Notre Dame car bomb plot

PARIS (AP) — Two women who tried to blow up a car near Notre Dame cathedral have been convicted of terrorism charges in France and sentenced to 30 and 25 years in prison.

Both women admitted taking part in the failed attack in September 2016 but traded blame on who bore more responsibility.

Ines Madani, now 22, pretended to be a returning Islamic State fighter who was enamored with Ornella Gilligmann.

Gilligmann contended she was responsible for the failure of the plot, which was encouraged by a notorious French Islamic State recruiter.

Madani received the longer sentence.

Two other women were convicted and sentenced to lesser terms in a related attack.

Prosecutor say the attempted explosion — long before this year's fire at the cathedral — could have killed dozens.