2 of 6 agree to riot plea in Patriot Prayer-antifa clash

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two of six men accused of inciting a riot between right-wing Patriot Prayer and left-leaning antifa outside a Portland pub pleaded guilty Monday and were sentenced.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson isn’t among those who have reached deals with prosecutors. Legal observers expect Gibson to go to trial because the two men who pleaded guilty Monday as part of plea agreements must refrain from participating in unpermitted protests or demonstrations in Multnomah County while on probation.

Matthew Cooper, 24, pleaded guilty to a charge of riot outside the now-shuttered Cider Riot pub during the May Day clash.

In addition to the ban on attending protests, Cooper was sentenced to three years of probation.

Christopher Ponte, 38, pleaded no contest to riot and a charge of recklessly endangering another person was dismissed. Ponte was sentenced to the protesting ban, three years of probation and 10 days in jail.

Multnomah County Circuit Court’s electronic scheduling system shows all four other defendants -- Gibson, Ian Alexander Kramer, Mackenzie Lewis and Russell Earl Schultz III -- as scheduled to go to trial in March.

Cider Riot on May 1 was hosting antifa members who were celebrating demonstrations they had held earlier that day. Hostilities exploded after about 20 right-wing protesters, including Gibson, arrived outside the pub and confronted antifa members. Videos show people using pepper spray, throwing drinks and fighting.