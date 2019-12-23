2 men sought after home set afire with woman, child inside

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — KYW

Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two men seen setting fire to a Philadelphia row home where a woman and a child were sleeping over the weekend

The woman was able to get out of the home with the child and call 911 after the fire began shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the East Mount Airy neighborhood, police said.

Surveillance video showed the two men, one in his late 30s or early 40s and the other in his 20s, throwing flammable liquid on the home twice, police said. They then returned to throw a Molotov cocktail at the structure, and the device burst into flames, police said.

Police say the woman said she didn't recognize the suspects, so the attack may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Authorities say the flames did moderate damage to the house. No injuries were reported.