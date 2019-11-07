2 escaped murder suspects arrested at US-Mexico border

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say two murder suspects who escaped from a California jail eluded an intense manhunt, traveled hundreds of miles and crossed into Mexico but were arrested trying to walk back into the United States.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office Capt. John Thornburg says Jonathan Salazar and Santos Fonseca were arrested Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at a port of entry in San Ysidro.

The two were returned to a jail in Salinas, 440 miles (708 kilometers) north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Salazar and Fonseca escaped Sunday after climbing through a hole they made in the ceiling of a bathroom, squeezing through a hollow wall and kicking open a hatch.

Investigators have not yet determined if anyone else helped them escape or helped them after they were out.