https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/2-dead-and-third-person-injured-in-NYC-14824419.php
2 dead and third person injured in NYC murder-suicide
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say two people were shot dead and a third victim was wounded in a murder-suicide inside a New York City apartment.
Police said that a 31-year-old man killed his ex-girlfriend with a gunshot to the head on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn. He also shot the woman's current boyfriend before killing himself.
The boyfriend was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition with a chest wound.
Police said they recovered a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun at the scene.
The names of the victims weren't immediately released.
