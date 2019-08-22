2 dead, 2 hurt after man fires randomly at SC bar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man angry over being kicked out of a South Carolina bar fired randomly after an argument, killing two people.

Richland County Sheriff's spokeswoman Cynthia Roldán said the shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. Thursday after employees at McCary's Bar and Grill in Columbia saw the man and told him he was banned from the business and to leave.

Roldán said the man started firing after a short argument.

Roldán said in a statement deputies are trying to find the shooter and an acquaintance who was with him.

Authorities say two other people were wounded, but did not give their conditions.

The names of the people killed have not been released.