2 dead, 1 hurt, 1 detained in California apartment shooting

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Two men were killed and another was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in Southern California, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire late Monday in Ontario found two victims with gunshot wounds, said police Officer Eliseo Guerrero. Both died at the scene.

About two hours later police were called to a hospital where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound, Guerrero said. Investigators are waiting to interview the man, who was listed as stable, he said.

Another man at the hospital, who was uninjured, was detained for questioning, according to Guerrero.

Authorities believe there are no outstanding suspects in the shootings east of Los Angeles, he said.

“At this point we believe everyone connected to this shooting is either detained or deceased,” the officer said.

The public was advised to avoid the area as officers collect evidence and interview potential witnesses.