2 charged after exchange of gunfire outside bar wounds 4

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — One man has been charged with attempted homicide and another with aggravated assault in an exchange of gunfire outside an eastern Pennsylvania bar that sent four people to medical facilities for treatment, authorities said.

A number of people were leaving Woody's Bar in Pottsville through a rear exit at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday when an argument broke out between 28-year-old Gerald Barrow and a 25-year-old man, state police said. Police allege that each pulled a handgun and opened fire.

The other man was struck several times in the torso, and police allege that 25-year-old Malik Stevens then picked up his gun and tried to return fire at Barrow, who retreated into the bar and kept firing. A Pottsville police officer then arrived and discharged his firearm; police haven't said whether anyone was struck.

The unidentified 25-year-old was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in critical condition. Stevens was shot in the leg and was in stable condition. Two other men, aged 33 and 44, were hit in the crossfire. Barrow was uninjured.

Barrow was charged with attempted homicide and related charges and Stevens with aggravated assault and related counts. Court documents don't list defense attorneys who could offer comment on the charges; a working number for Barrow and a listed number for Stevens couldn't be found Sunday.