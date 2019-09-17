2 Dutch tourists guilty of trespassing at US security site

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Dutch tourists who wanted to take video of Area 51 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespass and illegal parking following their arrests at a secure U.S. government reservation in Nevada.

A judge on Monday sentenced Govert Sweep and Ties (TEES') Granzier three days in the Nye County jail in Pahrump and fined them $2,280 apiece.

They also surrendered computer and camera equipment and an aerial drone.

In a Nye County sheriff's office video news release , Sweep and Granzier say they'll return to the Netherlands after their expected release on Thursday.

They were arrested Sept.10 in a car inside the Nevada National Security Site near Mercury, Nevada.

That's more than 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) from Area 51, the focus of events this weekend inspired by a hoax Facebook post inviting people to "see them aliens."