17 arrested in child porn sting; 2 worked for theme park

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida sheriff says deputies arrested 17 people in a child porn sting, including a former assistant principal at a Polk middle school and two Disney workers.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday that the 17 men collectively face 626 charges, 624 of which are felonies.

The Lakeland Ledger reports those arrested ranged in age from 19 to 77.

Among those arrested was a 76-year-old former assistant principal at a middle school.

One man allegedly employed at Disney told officers he had an addiction to child pornography. Another, an alleged janitor at Disney, told officers "told detectives in an interview that he was "a pervert, but not a monster," after an electronic tablet in his possession revealed three images of child porn.

___

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com