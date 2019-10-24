16-year-old wounded in Wichita grocery store parking lot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been shot and wounded in a Wichita grocery store parking lot during a suspected drug deal.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the shooting happened Tuesday night after the 16-year-old, an 18-year-old and 20-year-old Rico Jermin Brown met another group of men for the suspected drug deal. Officer Charley Davidson says Brown took the teen to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brown was later arrested on charges of aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm in an Oct. 14 shooting at a park in which a 22-year-old woman suffered multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Another woman was previously arrested on charges of aggravated battery in the park shooting.

