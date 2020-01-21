14-year-old boy killed in weekend shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot as he walked to a St. Louis store.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Agatha Davis urged whoever killed her grandson, Timothy Lucas, to surrender to police.

“I want people to know he wasn’t a bad boy, he could be sweet,” said Davis, his paternal grandmother who Tim lived with along with his dad for the past few years.

He was shot in the chest around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and died about an hour later at a hospital.

Police have not indicated what may have prompted the shooting.

His death comes after St. Louis saw 12 children and teens killed in homicides in 2019. According to an analysis of FBI data by the Post-Dispatch, children in the city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades.