12 arrested protesting Amazon's relationship with ICE

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A dozen people protesting what they say is Amazon's cooperation with federal immigration authorities have been arrested on trespassing charges for refusing to leave the company's Boston-area offices.

Those arrested were among several hundred protesters who marched to Amazon's Cambridge facility from the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston on Thursday evening, disrupting rush hour traffic.

The protest was organized by Never Again Action, a Jewish group critical of tech companies that do business with U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

Group spokeswoman Elizabeth Weinbloom says companies like Amazon provide the technology necessary to track immigrants in the U.S. illegally. She says "Amazon is profiting off putting people in our communities into prisons, into jails, into boxes and deporting them."

An Amazon spokeswoman said in an email Friday that the company had no comment.