1 officer injured in disturbance at Springfield prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Corrections says an inmate assaulted a correctional officer while two other inmates attacked a third inmate during an attempted unit takeover the Springfield prison.

The department says the officers’ response on Tuesday morning was swift and professional, bringing a dangerous and escalating situation quickly under control.

It says officers responded to the incident, with the first one using pepper spray to deflect an assault and subdue the alleged attackers.

Officials say corrections staff locked the remaining inmates in their cells and secured those involved in attempted unit takeover.

It says about a half hour later, two inmates barricaded themselves in their cell. Corrections staff were able to resolve the situation.

Vermont State Police will investigate to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.