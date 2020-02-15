1 hurt in police shooting at San Francisco area station

EL CERRITO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area commuter train station is closed after a police shooting.

The person shot is wounded but alive, said the media phone line for Bay Area Rapid Transit on Saturday around 3 p.m.

Authorities confirmed a weapon was found at the El Cerrito del Norte station near Berkeley, Calif. but had no further details. The shooting occurred about 2 p.m.