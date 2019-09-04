https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/1-dead-in-shooting-south-of-Olympia-person-14411808.php
1 dead in shooting south of Olympia, person detained
GRAND MOUND, Wash. (AP) — A man has been shot and killed and a person has been detained near a McDonald's restaurant south of Olympia.
The Olympian reports deputies responded Tuesday evening to the shooting in Grand Mound and found a man dead in the parking lot.
Thurston County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ray Brady says the victim is a man in his 40s.
Brady says the two men got into an argument in the parking lot and the suspect pulled out a gun.
Brady says it was unclear what the argument was about.
Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com
