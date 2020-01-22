1 dead in shooting involving Winnebago County SWAT officers

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (AP) — A person wanted for felony warrants has died after a shooting involving officers from the Winnebago County SWAT team, according to sheriff's officials.

Authorities said the person who died was also wanted for questioning in multiple crimes.

The SWAT team was summoned to the scene about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the border of Appleton and the Village of Fox Crossing by the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

Officials say with minutes of the SWAT team arriving, there was an officer-involved shooting. Authorities did not immediately provide details of the shooting, just that the person had died.

As required by state law, the shooting is being investigated by an outside agency, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.