1 dead after police shooting outside mall in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — One person who allegedly had a handgun and was running from police after a disturbance at a Wauwatosa mall was shot by an officer and killed.

Wauwatosa police Chief Barry Weber said the shooting happened Sunday evening after security at Mayfair Mall reported a disturbance involving about 10 people. At least one person reported seeing a handgun, and when officers arrived, four people ran away.

"One of them matched the description given of the suspect in possession of the gun," Weber said. “Officers called out in foot pursuit and gave chase through the parking lot.”

Weber said the male suspect had a handgun and one officer fired, killing him. The police department tweeted that a firearm was found at the scene.

The age of the suspect wasn't released. The officers involved have been placed on leave, Weber said.