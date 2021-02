MILFORD — Local moms may finally get a break, according to Economic and Community Development Director Julie Nash.

Women have faced the brunt of the economic effect of COVID-19, dropping out of the workforce at a higher rate than men to care for children learning from home, Nash said. Women also are more likely to work in service sector jobs, which took the biggest financial hit from COVID-related shutdowns and quarantines, Nash said.

“It’s incredible the impact the pandemic has had on women,” Nash said this week after Gov. Ned Lamont announced that teachers and day care professionals would be among those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine March 1. “Mom has to be there for everyone 24/7. We’re never off.”

But help could be on the way, if the next wave of vaccinations results in schools being able to return to some semblance of a normal schedule. The state prioritizing the group would help protect educators and address the repeated need to close schools when teachers exposed to the virus must quarantine, Lamont’s office said.

Dedicated clinics will be set up specifically for educators in March. Teachers and child care providers can soon expect information about the clinics from their school administrators and employers, the governor’s office said.

The move by the governor puts educators in line for the vaccine ahead of other essential workers, including grocery store employees, public transportation drivers, manufacturing workers and more. It also prioritizes teachers over those with preexisting medical conditions that put them at greater risk of COVID-19 complications, who were expected to be among the next groups eligible.

With teachers and child care providers receiving vaccines, one obstacle to employment is removed, or at least becomes less of a concern, Nash said. It also can have a psychological impact on economic recovery, she said.

“The more people in the community get vaccinated, the better off we’re all going to be,” she said. “When people receive a vaccine, and when they know others have, they’ll feel more comfortable venturing out.”

And as people leave their homes, Nash said, they will find that the local businesses that weathered the pandemic were the ones best able to adjust to changing conditions.

“Those are the businesses that will thrive and survive after this is all over,” she said.

